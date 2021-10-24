Burj Khalifa Lights Up To Celebrate Telangana's Floral Festival Of Bathukamma; Watch

On Saturday, Bathukamma, Telangana's floral festival, went worldwide as the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, was lit up in colours reflecting the celebration. Burj Khalifa, the skyscraper in Dubai, was the site of a spectacular light show. The visual feast was credited to the efforts of Nizamabad MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who led Telangana Jagruthi in showcasing the state's Bathukamma culture and bringing the holiday celebrations to the world's largest screen.

Telangana Jagruthi is led by Kavitha Kalvakuntla, a former Member of Parliament and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. It is a cultural and literary organisation that was founded during the Telangana statehood movement in India and works to preserve and celebrate Telangana's cultural legacy. She used Twitter to share sneak peeks from the show with fans.

Telangana Jagruthi's Bathukamma edition this year was pretty special. Bathukamma's song Allipoola Vennela, composed by music maestro AR Rahman, directed by famous Indian director Gautham Vasudev Menon, and brought to life by a remarkable team of artists, has already become a superhit this festive season. At 9:30 p.m. IST, the light show was broadcast live on various platforms throughout the world.

Telangana Jagruthi arranged for the Bathukamma documentary to be shown on the large screen for invited delegates and for local residents separately. With Alipoola Vennela playing in the backdrop, the screening included maps of India and Telangana, along with Chief Minister Rao, and Bathukamma flowers. The slogans "Jai Hind" and "Jai Telangana" were on the Burj screen. Kavitha Kalvakuntla, as well as dignitaries from the UAE and India, were present at the ceremony.

Ms Kavitha, MP Suresh Reddy, TSRTC Chairman and MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan, PUC Chairman and MLA Jeevan Reddy, MLAs Shakeel, Ganesh Gupta, and Dr. Sanjay, several dignitaries from the United Arab Emirates attended the screening.

Throughout the 10 days of Dussehra, Bathukamma celebrations are held. "Goddess of Life" is what Bathukamma signifies. Women dress up a particular pot with seasonal flowers, fill it with offerings to the Goddess, and carry it around the hamlet in a procession.

