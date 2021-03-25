Burqa Row: UP Minister Backpedals Remark, Says "was Talking About Freedom Of Choice"

Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swarup, who on Wednesday stirred controversy by referring to the burqa as an "evil custom", has ever since been on the receiving end of a lot of backlashes. On Thursday he back-pedalled, saying that women should have the liberty to wear their choice of clothes.

"Women of all religions should have the freedom to choose what to wear. Nothing should be imposed on them in the name of conservatism or tradition," he said while affirming that the religious leaders should be the ones to take the society forward in the 21st century. "Muslim leaders should take cognizance and take after taking the opinion of women in this matter, should decide the further course of action," he added.

Outlining that burqa was being banned in many countries, he claimed that people with progressive thinking are shunning the practice.

'Wearing burqa an evil practice'

On Wednesday, Swarup described wearing a burqa as an 'evil practice' and compared it to the banned triple talaq, and went on to claim that Muslim women will soon be "freed" from this practice.

"Mulsim women will be freed from 'burqa' like triple talaq. There will come a time when they will get rid of it," the Minister of State for Parliamentary affairs had asserted while describing it as an 'inhumane and evil custom'.

"Volume of speakers at mosques should be fixed"

Recently Swaroop was also in news for writing to the Balia District Magistrate complaining about the volume of the speakers at mosques. In his letter, he stated that he was having trouble in discharging his duties due to the loudspeakers at mosques, and demanded that their volumes be fixed according to the court orders.

"Court orders restricting the use of amplifiers from 10 pm to 6 am should be followed and the volume should be controlled during the day time," he said. The spokesperson of All India Islamic Centre Sufiyan Nizami, reacting to the remarks, stated, "These are not random remarks but the outcome of a well-planned strategy. UP is soon going to have polls, and just before the polls, a communal issue is trying to be raised, so that people forget the real issues."