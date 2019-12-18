Bus Drivers Made To Do Sit-ups For Rash Driving In MP's Rau, Video Goes Viral

Suburban private bus drivers were made to do 100 sit-ups atop their buses for breaking speed limits in Indore city in Madhya Pradesh by the public in front of the Rau City Council.

Private buses in Indore that were speeding near the city council were stopped by the public near the City Council office and the bus drivers were made to climb atop their buses and do 100 sit-ups each as punishment.

The Indore public took traffic law enforcement in their hands in a hysteric way today when they instructed private bus drivers to do situps for breaking speed limits, their only aim being that every driver is taught to ensure that no accidents happen in the future.

The residents of Rau district in Indore, Madhya Pradesh were fed up of accidents and lack of pedestrian safety due to speeding buses. Their locality is densely congested and pedestrians lives are always in danger. Eye-witnesses told ANI that as many as five private bus drivers were forced to climb on the roof of their buses and made to do 100 sit-ups each as punishment for speeding. A video recording of the humiliation went viral on social media.

The Rau Municipality President Mr Shivnarayan Dingu told agencies: "Drivers of bus services operating from Indore to Mhow, Manpur and Pithampur don't care for the lives of pedestrians. They drive at great speed on the narrow congested roads as reaching a stop earlier gives them the chance to pick up more passengers," he said on Tuesday.

"Many people have died in accidents caused by these buses. This kind of punishment will make drivers careful in the future," he added.

Rau police station in-charge Dinesh Verma told agencies that drivers have been warned against speeding and rash driving, and action will be taken if no improvement is observed in their on-road behaviour.