Bus Falls Into Canal In J-K's Samba, 19 Injured

Nineteen people, including women and children, were injured when the bus in which they were travelling skidded off the road and rolled down into a canal in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district early Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place in the Samotra Channi area as the driver lost control of the bus, they said.

Locals and police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Ghagwal trauma centre. Some of the injured were shifted to the Government Medical College in Jammu, the officials said.

The injured included labourers and their family members. All of the labourers were going to Kashmir to work at a brick kiln, they said.

In a similar incident recently, two people were killed and 19 others were injured when a bus carrying pilgrims rolled down a gorge in Jammu & Kashmir’s Reasi in the month of February this year.

The devotees were going to Shiv Khori, a famous cave shrine situated in the Sangar village, Pouni, near Reasi town in the Reasi district.

Police said that five people were killed, including three women and five others were injured after an auto in which there were travelling collided with a school bus here in Haryana’s Palwal area.