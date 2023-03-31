Bus Falls Into Stream, Passengers Climb Its Roof

Passengers of a bus had a narrow escape on Friday when it fell into a rain-fed stream near the Tilmath temple in a village near Ramnagar in Uttarakhand and they climbed atop it.

Tehsildar Vipin Chandra Pant said, fortunately, the passengers were alert enough to climb onto the bus roof.

The fire brigade and the administration were informed on time and passengers were safely evacuated from the bus, he said.

All passengers were taken to the Tilmath temple owing to heavy rainfall in the area, he said.

Pant said the bus had left Ramnagar at 2.30 pm for Don Parewa.