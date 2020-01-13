Bus Overturns At Agra-Lucknow Expressway Due To Fog; 2 Dead, 18 Injured

A major mishap occurred on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway when a bus hit a divider, killing two and injuring 18 others. The accident occurred in the wee hours of Monday morning when the bus was moving from Agra to Lucknow on the highway and collided with a divider near Fatehabad police station due to fog and low visibility.

After the bus collided with the divider, the impact of the crash caused the bus to overturn. The bus was carrying about 35 to 40 people. As per sources, after the accident, two people immediately died on the spot, while 16 to 18 others were injured.

The injured were admitted to the nearby hospital by a PRB 112 vehicle. After the information of the bus overturning reached the police station, a large police force was also sent to the site of the accident.

On Sunday, six persons were killed and at least 20 others injured after a private bus in which they were traveling overturned in Junagadh district of Gujarat. The private bus was on its way to Junagadh from Savarkundla when it overturned after the driver lost control over the vehicle. The deceased included the driver of the bus.

Kannauj Bus Tragedy

These incidents come days after the Kannauj Bus tragedy where a double-decker bus carrying nearly 45 passengers crashed with a truck and fired up at Dewar Marg in UP's Kannauj district. Locals rushed to the spot and rescued several people from the bus. 25 passengers who have been safely rescued from the bus are either undergoing medical treatment at local hospitals or have been discharged. The remaining 20 people are unaccounted for. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased victims and Rs 50,000 for the injured victims in the accident.

