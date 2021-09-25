Bus Stands In All 33 Districts Of Rajasthan See Heavy Rush Of REET Candidates

A day ahead of the scheduled Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 for the recruitment of third-grade teachers, a heavy crowd of candidates was seen at bus stands in all 33 districts of the state on Saturday.

The candidates were seen catching buses for the district where their exam centres are located.

The state government has announced free travel for REET candidates in both state roadways and private buses while the North Western Railway is also operating 26 special trains covering almost all important stations from September 25 to 26 to help candidates reach their exam destinations and back home.

The exam is being held on a large scale on Sunday as around 16.51 lakh candidates have enrolled for it. This is the biggest exam in the state in terms of the number of candidates.

Looking at the challenges in conducting the exam in a fair manner and without any inconvenience to the general public, the state government has deployed its machinery for making all arrangements and directed the state police to check on those involved in duping candidates in the name of help in clearing the exam.

Transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the state government is committed to the successful conduct of the examination with the safety and convenience of examinees.

He said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot himself is keeping an eye over the entire arrangements for REET-2021 and no laxity of any kind will be tolerated.

The test is being conducted by the Ajmer-based Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education at 3,993 exam centres.

All the preparations for the exam have been completed and it will be ensured that there is no use of unfair means in the examination, Board chairman D P Jaroli said.

He added that the candidates who have submitted multiple applications have been identified.

Meanwhile, in a tragic incident, six REET candidates were killed and five others injured when a van in which they were going from Baran to Sikar to take the exam rammed into a tractor-trolly in Jaipur district's Chaksu area on Saturday.

All of them had exam centres in Sikar district.

