Business 20 Session All Set To Take Place In Gujarat's Diamond City Surat From July 1

As a part of the G20 dialogues, about 200 delegates altogether are set to take part in the B20 dialogues that will be held in Gujarat’s Surat from July 1. While there are several topics included in the entire event, there are two major plenary sessions which will be attended by Union Ministers, State Ministers, businessmen and industrialists. The plenary sessions will include discussions on ‘Opportunities for Trade and Investments in Diamond, Textile, and Chemical Industries for Global Value Chain’ and ‘Building a More Inclusive Future: Advancing Financial Inclusion for Economic Empowerment’.

“The plenary sessions will be followed by a special address by S. J. Haider, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Industries and Mines Department, Government of Gujarat," stated Gujarat Government’s spokesperson.

The delegates will also be given a tour of the dream city and a diamond manufacturing unit in Surat. "These meetings will provide an opportunity for business representatives to share their perspectives, insights, and policy recommendations on various economic and business-related topics and will play a very significant role in shaping global economic agendas and policies,” Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghvi in conversation with Republic TV.

Other dignitaries include Darshan Shah, Chairman-CII Gujarat, Anand Desai, former Chairman-CII Gujarat, and Managing Director Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power Ltd, Shreyans Dholakia, CEO, Shree Ramkrishna Exports, Ella Kokotsis, Director of Accountability, G7 & G20 Research Groups, HRH Datu Grand Prince of Orients, Dr. Gary Sum, Chairman, Swiss Capital Group, and SCG of Prince Royal Humanity Bank.

There will also be a panel discussion chaired by Zarir Langrana, Executive Director, Tata Chemicals Ltd. The panellists include Dr Venkatachalam Anbumozhi, Director of Research Strategy and Innovations at (ERIA) Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia, Rajen Udeshi, President, Polyester Chain of Reliance Industries Ltd, Naresh Patel, Vice Chairman, CII Southern Gujarat Zonal Council & Executive Chairman & MD Ami Organics Ltd, Vipul Shah, Chairman, The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council and Kulin Lalbhai, Vice Chairman-CII Gujarat State Council & Executive Director, Arvind Ltd.