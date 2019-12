While the country awaits death penalty to Nirbhaya's rape convicts to be carried out, a jail in Bihar's Buxar has been ordered to keep ten hanging ropes ready by the end of the week for the execution. It has been seven years since the rape and brutal murder of Nirbhaya took place on December 16 in Delhi. The Supreme court is expected to announce the verdict soon and it is anticipated that the convicts would be hanged.