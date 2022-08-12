Buy Tricolour With Your Hard-earned Money: Chouhan Tells People

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday urged people to buy the tricolour with their hard-earned money and hoist it at their homes as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

He gave the call to people after taking part in a well-attended 'Tiranga Yatra' taken out from Rajmohalla Chauraha to the Rajbara area in Indore city.

Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign (August 13 to 15) under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the tricolour home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

“We should make a resolve to buy the tricolour from the money earned through sweat and unfurl it at homes and other places,” the CM said.

The chief minister said there was a great sense of joy all over the country on the 75th year of Independence and the occasion should be celebrated with pomp and enthusiasm.

He appealed to local leaders to ensure the national flag was hoisted at every household.

“The Britishers did not give us independence on silver saucers. We got independence after thousands of freedom fighters laid down their lives. They had the tricolour in their hands and praise for the motherland on their lips,” Chouhan added.

The CM also inaugurated a newly-constructed flyover during his visit to Indore.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

