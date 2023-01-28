Last Updated:

BWSSB Slab Gives Way, Gaping Crater Formed; No End To Bengaluru's Civic Apathy

In Bengaluru, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) slab has given way and a gaping crater has been formed in Sampangiram Nagar area of the city.

Written By
Megha Rawat

BWSSB slab has given way and a gaping crater has been formed in Sampangiram Nagar; (Image: Republic)


Amid rising concerns over gaping craters in the heart of Bengaluru, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) slab has given way and a gaping crater has been formed in Sampangiram Nagar.              

Notably, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has taken up half of the road in Sampangiram Nagar which has been caved in completely. Residents claim that there is no proper light for commuters at night. Commuters are facing difficulty to gauge the road while commuting at night. 

READ | Bengaluru road rage: Rider drags man on scooter for over 100 metres, detained

Residents are demanding that the slab should be fixed permanently and barricades should be put across the entire structure to avoid accidents. 

Earlier in January, two more incidents of civic apathy came to the fore from the state of Karnataka. In one instance, a road was caved in with a big hole whereas an electric pole was seen tilting on one side of the road which might result in deadly accidents.

READ | In Bengaluru: Repair work of newly asphalted & caved in road at Mahalakshmi layout begins

Both incidents brought all the municipal corporations of the state--BBMP, BWSSB, and BESCOM under the scanner for negligence and poor quality of work.

READ | In Bengaluru, bar attendants brutally assault customer with iron rods; case registered
First Published:
COMMENT