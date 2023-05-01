Byju's Creator Raveendran Writes To Employees After ED Searches, 'we Remain Steadfast'

After the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted searches at Byju's premises, company founder Raveendran on Sunday informed his employees through email that the firm is cooperating with the probe agency. According to reports, ED conducted searches on EdTech firm Byju's office in Bengaluru in connection with the alleged foreign exchange violations.

In the email to employees, Raveendran mentioned that his company has put in all efforts to comply with all the applicable foreign exchange laws. He went on to highlight that Byju's was funded by several impact investors who satisfactorily invested in the company after due diligence on operations. "I am confident that the authorities will also come to the same conclusion. I want to assure you that we remain steadfast in our commitment to our students and vision," he added.

According to Byju's, the searches carried out by the ED were part of a routine inquiry and the company has been 'completely transparent with the authorities.' The ED officials carried out the probe in an enquiry under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and claimed various incriminating documents and digital data were seized during the search.

'Incriminating documents and digital data seized'

After the probe, the probe agency took to Twitter and said, "ED has conducted searches at 3 premises in Bengaluru in the case of Raveendaran Byju and his company ‘Think & Learn Private Limited’ (Byju online learning platform) under the provisions of FEMA. During the search, various incriminating documents and digital data were seized."

"The company had made a number of overseas buyouts over years as part of our growth strategy. These acquisitions have been instrumental in expanding our reach and impact," said Raveendran in defence to allegations levelled up against Byju's.