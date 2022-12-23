BYJU's Officials Appear At NCPCR Over alleged Sales Malpractices; Provide Assurances

NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo, speaking on the controversy surrounding edtech platform BYJU's, revealed that the company has assured cooperation after being summoned for its alleged malpractice. BYJU's officials were summoned by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) after several parents alleged that the platform lured them into buying its courses.

"They have given us documents which we will read and then revert. They have assured us about loan malpractice", Kanoongo said after the meeting with BYJU's. "They said now they will do affordability test which will see if parents are able to afford loan or not." BYJU's assured NCPCR that refund and cancellation policy will be revised and entire refund will be given, he further revealed. According to sources, the company will submit more documents on Monday regarding the allegations levelled against it.

Republic also confronted one of the BYJU's officials who refused to comment on the controversy. "Our PR team will respond. We have submitted the documents. No comments for now", he said.

NCPCR chief levels serious allegations on BYJU's

During an interview with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on December 21, Kanoongo alleged that BYJU's salesmen used an 'agressive' strategy to sell their courses and even lied to parents about the academic performance of their kids. BYJU's used to screen the students through an psychometric test and lie to their parents about how poor their kids are performing academically so as to lure them for tuitions. He even went on to allege that the platform is 'selling fear' as they are scaring the kids and their parents about their future.

According to Kanoongo, BYJU's extracted information of many students through different means and approached them with an agressive marketing strategy, sometimes even by showing up to their homes. While BYJU's has rejected all these claims saying their sales team has 'ethics ingrained in them', Kanoongo warned during the interview that the more they will lie, the stricter punishment they will be subjected to.