Bypoll To Vacant Rajya Sabha Seat From UP On September 15

Bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh vacated following the death of a sitting member will be held on September 15, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

Hardwar Dubey (BJP) had passed away on June 26. His term as a Rajya Sabha member was to otherwise end in November, 2026.

According to established practice, the counting will take place an hour after polling ends at 4 pm on September 15.