CK Bose At BJP's Kolkata Rally: 'We Are Conveying A Message That CAA Is Not Anti-people'

BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose on Monday, December 23, spoke about its working President JP Nadda's pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Kolkata, West Bengal. While in conversation with Republic TV he reasserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act is not against existing citizens of India nor any religion.

He said, "The people of Kolkata have spontaneously responded to BJP's National Working President JP Nadda's visit to Kolkata. Through the streets of Kolkata, you can see a massive rally. We are conveying a message to the people of Bengal, that CAA is not meant for existing citizens of India and it is not related to religion. PM Modi made it very clear yesterday that this bill has nothing to do with the existing citizens of the country. This is regarding refugees who have been persecuted in their home country. We would offer them citizenship based on each case that would be examined. The Act is not anti-people."

He also slammed the Opposition for spreading confusion and trying to create mayhem across India. He said, "The Opposition is trying to confuse the issue and is trying to create mayhem across the country. Today the people of Bengal gave a clear message to the entire nation that they have responded very spontaneously to the BJP rally. People of India should get the message that Bengal is very intellectually bright as far as political issues are concerned. CAA is not anti-religion and it is not anti-existing citizens of India."

READ | West Bengal: BJP Chief JP Nadda leads a massive pro-CAA rally in Kolkata

'Formation of pressure group at booth level is a must'-CK Bose

The BJP leader also took to his official Twitter handle on Monday and wrote about JP Nadda's rally in West Bengal.

People of Kolkata spontaneously responded to Shri @JPNadda ji's rally today. Formation of pressure groups at booth level is a must to connect with Citizens to explain the benefits of #CitizenshipAmmendmentAct . Jai Hind! — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrabosebjp) December 23, 2019

READ | C.K. Bose appeals to people to maintain communal harmony and peace

JP Nadda's West Bengal rally

As West Bengal government headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continues to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and NRC, BJP working President JP Nadda and party General Secretary in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya lead a rally in Kolkata in support of the CAA on Monday, December 23. Earlier in the day, Vijayvargiya received JP Nadda at the aerodrome. Nadda is also scheduled to address a public gathering at Shyambaza where he is likely to talk about the benefits that the people will reap from the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

READ | Calcutta HC directs West Bengal govt to stop anti-CAA & NRC advertisements

READ | West Bengal governor shown black flags, 'go back' posters at Jadavpur University