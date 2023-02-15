‘C For Congress, C For Corruption’: Bommai Intensifies Faceoff Ahead Of Karnataka Polls

Amid the ongoing blame game between the ruling BJP and the Congress party ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday equated the grand old party with corruption. Bommai further claimed that corruption was the highest in the state when Congress was in power.

“Congress's name starts with 'C' and corruption also starts with 'C'. So, they are coterminous. There are more than 60 charges against them and they have been charged by Lokayukta also,” Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Escalating his attack on the Congress party, Bommai claimed, “Corruption was high during Congress time and all the cases are now being transferred to Lokayukta. First, let them answer their corruption charges.”

The Chief Minister’s comments came following the Opposition’s claims that the Bommai-led state government is planning to award tenders hastily to their contacts as their tenure is going to end soon. The Congress party further alleged that the saffron party is trying to mobilise money and is raising funds in view of the Assembly polls, scheduled to take place this year.

Congress accuses BJP govt of corruption

Months after launching the 40% commission campaign on the BJP-led Karnataka government, Congress leader and General Secretary in charge of the state, Randeep Singh Surjewala, attacked Bommai and BJP for involving in corrupt practices. The Congress leader further stated that once the party will come in power, a team will be constituted by them to probe the corruption allegations against the BJP.

"This government (BJP) tenure is over and now Basavaraj Bommai and his Cabinet have no role to play for the next budget. Despite that their plan is being unveiled to further the object of 40% commission and looting them. Around 20,000 crore dues of contractors are pending,” said Surjewala, adding, “BJP is mobilising money and raising funds for elections through corruption.”

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023

Karnataka is all set to go to Assembly polls in 2023. However, the dates for the polls have yet not been revealed by the Election Commission, it is speculated that the elections might take place in the month of April or early May this year as the term of the 224-member Karnataka legislative Assembly will end on May 24.

Interestingly, earlier in the 2018 Assembly polls, a hung assembly was witnessed in the state and BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as the Chief Minister but had to resign after he could not prove his majority. Following this, Congress and JDS formed a government. BS Yediyurappa again sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state in 2019 but was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai in 2021.