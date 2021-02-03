C-section Rising In Private Hospitals Across States In India: Report

The Centre has formed an expert team to examine the state-wise findings of surgical procedures and informed the Parliament that there is an enormous rise of C-sections in private hospitals on Tuesday, as per reports. In response to a question, the Union Health Ministry said that an expert committee was constituted in December to examine the state-wise findings related to C-sections.

NFHS data shows C-section data of states

According to reports, the National Family Health Survey has found that the least share of births by C-section in private health facilities was recorded in Nagaland, that is 23 percent, which means that C-sections were being overused by private health facilities in other states of the country.

Cesarean sections should be performed only if there are complications in pregnancy that put the mother or the child's life at risk.

