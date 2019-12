Undaunted by the opposition's protest across India over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao stands firm in his support to the Central government, calling the Congress party leaders 'Hypocrite'. He pointed that Manmohan Singh in 2003 as opposition in Rajya sabha demanded Citizenship bill for minorities being persecuted from foreign states, now speaks different lines.