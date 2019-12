In the wake of violence in West Bengal against the Citizenship Act, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury commented that West Bengal has turned into Kashmir, as the Government has suspended internet in many parts of the state. Citing the violence he highlighted the issues faced by the common people amid growing protest. Vigilance has been stepped up by the police in several parts of the state to prevent any untoward incident during a religious gathering of a particular community on Friday.