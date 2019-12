BJP leader Tom Vadakkan, while commenting on the Jharkhand assembly elections, said that Bharatiya Janata Party accepts the mandate of the people, unlike other opposition parties who blames their defeat on EVM. We promise to correct and do the necessary course correction and will come back to receive a very good mandate from the people. Talking about the ongoing chaos around the amended Citizendship Act, the leader slammed Congress for creating a division among religions.