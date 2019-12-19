CAA Delhi Protests: CPI(M) Leaders Detained; Brinda Karat Slams 'attack On India's Heart'

CPI(M) leaders including general secretary Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained by Delhi Police on Thursday for staging protests against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). In a crackdown against protests over CAA, the government issued prohibitory orders in several parts of Delhi. However, defying Section 144, protesters in masses marched at Delhi's Red Fort. Delhi Police had denied permissions to the Left parties to hold protests in the national capital, citing law and order situation.

Despite the denial, Left parties held a joint march at Mandi House in central Delhi. Police have, however, denied permission to all these groups, even as they had applied for it. The CPI(M) in a tweet condemned the detention of the senior leaders of the party. According to the police, the permission for the protest march was denied due to law and order traffic issues. Thirteen metro stations around central Delhi have also been closed by the DMRC.

After being released from detention, CPI(M)'s Brinda Karat speaking to Republic asserted that the people of the country have a right to peaceful protest under the provisions of BR Ambedkar's Constitution and not the manusmriti of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Calling it an attack on India's heart, the CPI(M) leader questioned the lockdown of Kashmir, northeast, Karnataka and now the national capital. Moreover, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens of India, and National Population Register a 'Trishul' of PM Modi and Amit Shah.

She said, "This Modi-Shah government wants to suppress all kinds of dissent even when it is peaceful like ours. That shows they have no public support. Have you ever heard that a national capital is locked down like this? They have locked down Kashmir, they have locked down the Northeast, they have locked down Karnataka and the national capital. Why? Because they do not have public support."

"Modi-Shah's new Trishul is the CAA, the NRC, and NPR, all three together. That is the attack on the heart of India. Section 144 was illegal to put. We protest under the rights given to us by Ambedkar's Constitution, not by Shah-Modi manusmriti. We will never expect that. It is a peaceful protest. You can't detain the whole population of India," the CPI(M) leader added.

Delhi Protests

As per the order, services were suspended for locations including walled city areas of north and central districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffarbad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, and Bawana. Telecom service providers including Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio barred the services to comply with the order. Protestors, which included activists and students, were dragged into buses in a bid to clear the area. Holding placards and shouting slogans, the protesters allowed themselves to be escorted to the buses. The Delhi Police has urged protestors to go to the designated place for their protest.

