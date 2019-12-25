CAA: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Informs MLAs About Centre's White Paper

Goa's CM Pramod Sawant headed a meeting with 27 MLAs of the state to inform about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the white paper received from the Central Government. He also said that his party is organising awareness programs for minorities and for a different section of the community to inform them rightly about the CAA. He also informed that police forces have been alerted and security has been tightened in the state to ensure people can enjoy Christmas and New Year peacefully in the state.