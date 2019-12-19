The Debate
'CAA, NRC Will Be Implented': JP Nadda Assures Afghan Refugees As Protests Rock Nation

General News

BJP working President JP Nadda met Afghanistani refugees living in Tilak Nagar area in Delhi & asserted that CAA will be implemented, and so will NRC.

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:

BJP working President JP Nadda on Thursday, December 19, met Afghanistani refugees living in Tilak Nagar area in Delhi. Commening the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Nadda said, "Thirty years ago, the people from Afghanistan left their land and came to India due to religious prosecution. Without Indian citizenship, they have been going through a lot of hardships. I personally thank PM Modi for this Act and providing citizenship to the refugees." In the wake of nation-wide protests demanding the rollback of the Citizenship Act, Nadda said, "I want to make it clear that CAA will be applicable as well as the NRC will be implemented."

On anti-CAA and anti-NRC protesters

Sending a message to the anti-CAA and anti-NRC protesters, the BJP working President said, "I advise people who are opposing CAA to stop vote bank politics. Do not dishonour the Act or reject it. I hope they get some sense." He further said, "Please meet the refugees once and see how they have been living for the past 30 years. They couldn't even make one certificate or buy a house. They could not even enroll their children in school. If you meet them once, your views will change." 

Read: Delhi: Protest march by JNU students against CAA & NRC

Nationwide protests against CAA

Currently, violent protests have been erupting across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh with university students being lathi-charged by the Delhi police after buses were burnt on Sunday. Protests have spread to more places like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna in solidarity with the students of the Jamia Millia University. The university has condemned the attack and declared holidays after over 50 students were detained by police during the protests on Saturday. Along with it, the internet services have also been suspended across several states in the nation. 

Read: Delhi: ABVP, JNUTF, Yuva and Non-teaching staff of JNU hold support march for CAA

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

Read: JP Nadda in Jharkhand: BJP has come for 'bhalai' and Opposition for 'malai'

Read: JP Nadda directs BJP MPs to inform refugees about Citizenship Amendment Act

