CAA Protest: Etawah SSP Educates Protesting Youths, Video Goes Viral

While the country remains polarised and divided over the new citizenship law, there are many who are still left a bit confused over the exact contents and ramifications of the CAA. In this cloud of confusion and misconceptions, a video of an Etawah SSP explaining the law to youth who were out to protest against it has emerged and has won over social media. The minute-long video showing SSP Santosh Mishra interacting with youth has garnered over 20,000 views on Twitter.

Patting on the back and giving a side-hug to a boy, the jolly policeman on Friday morning was near a masjid before the prayers, asking the Muslim community of the UP town to maintain peace and harmony.

Pointing to another boy, Mishra said, "Who says the school is closed or academics is over? You will stay here and study here and become a policeman like him (pointing to an officer behind)." "Any rumour that the law will displace you is all false. This law is for people who come from outside India, and not the natives," said SSP Mishra.

Twitterati hail 'supercop'

Bravo supercop Mishraji.Salute to you. — चांसलर चाणक्य (@ChanakyaChacha) December 21, 2019

Such a great start to the weekend!! Heart Warming♥️♥️

Salute🙌 — Naman Shah (@Leoboy2607) December 21, 2019

Our country need the people of your types 👏💯 — Richa Rakesh (@richa_rakesh__) December 21, 2019

🙏 inspires us to be a police officer. — Anand Iyer (@AnandHumor) December 21, 2019

Anti-CAA agitation

The BJP government has drawn huge flak from citizens across India against the CAA that fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The government says the law is necessary to provide relief to thousands of people fleeing persecution in those countries because of their faith. Opponents of the law contend that the bill purposely leaves out Muslim immigrants and does not provide relief to those fleeing similar persecution in neighbouring Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

The protests initially began as peaceful mass agitation in Assam after the law as a bill was introduced in Parliament. However, it took a violent turn after the Parliament passed it and the CAB received Presidential assent.

Since December 11, over a dozen people have been reported dead in clashes between protesters and police force across India, the highest toll coming from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

