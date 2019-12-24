CAA Protest: Heavy Security Imposed Around Mandi House In New Delhi

The Delhi police increased security in Mandi House area of the national capital as the number of protestors gathering for demonstration continued to increase. People continued to pour in to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act and the subsequent episodes of police brutality that followed the protests.

The police imposed Section 144 in the area, which effectively stops the gathering of more than four people at a time and have also deployed Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel.

Section 144 imposed

Over 70 student and youth organisations across the country joined hands on Tuesday under an umbrella body to intensify the ongoing protest against the contentious citizenship law and the proposed nationwide NRC and updating of the National Population Register (NPR).

N Sai Balaji, member of the Young India National Coordination Committee (YINCC) said, "We had over 50 organisations supporting us when we did the press release for the launch of National Young India Co-ordination and Campaign. Now the number is 70 and counting. Our purpose is to develop the coordination between protesting students/organisations/unions on a national scale and enhance its scope and impact."

On Tuesday, the Delhi High court dismissed a plea which alleged that telecom services were disrupted in various parts of the national capital during the anti-citizenship law protests in violation of rules. A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar declined to entertain the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Centre, told the court the disruption was only for four hours on December 19 and was no longer in effect.

ASG Jain further said no rules were violated in the issuance of the direction for the prohibition of telecom services as contended by the petitioner society, SFLC.IN.

The court, while declining to entertain the matter, said the society or anyone affected by the prohibition of telecom services can file a suit for damages if they have suffered any loss due to the disruption.

