WATCH: Anti-CAA Protest Turns Violent In Gujarat's Banaskantha; Police Van Attacked

Amid the intensifying Anti-CAA protest across the country, a police van was attacked in Gujarat's Banaskantha by protesters on the streets. The protests against CAA which began in Assam have now spread throughout the country. According to reports, the protesters had further pelted stones on the police with no provocation from the other side. In addition, this incident has left a few injured.

The protesters had allegedly gathered at the highways and in city areas to block the traffic to incorporate the 'Bandh' they had called for. It is also purported that the protesters are followers of MLA Jignesh Mevani, who had earlier supported a violent protest. Apart from this, Mevani had tweeted a video of a similar protest in the Champi-Palanpur highway where people had blocked the road. Backing the protest, Mevani congratulated the protestors saying "This is the way to go".

Anti-CAA protests

Violent protests have been witnessed in Assam where 4 people have died, West Bengal where numerous public property damaged and internet snapped in places, Delhi where buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by Delhi police and currently experiencing internet shut down in several places. Hundreds have been detained in all these states.

Protests have also spread to Karnataka, Gujarat, UP, Bihar, Chennai, Mumbai, Bhopal, Jammu, Kerala. The major breakdown of law and order has been witnessed in these places, where police have resorted to lathi-charge, imposed section 144 in select areas and detaining hundreds of protestors. The protest is against the amended Citizenship Act which amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

