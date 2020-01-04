Anti-CAA Protesters To Get Pension If SP Voted To Power In UP: Ram Govind Chaudhary

SP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary on Friday promised to give pension to anti-CAA protesters if they voted for his party to attain power in the state. He also said that SP would give compensation to the family of those detained or killed during the protests.

"The protesters have raised their voice to save democracy and the Constitution. SP loves people who work for safeguarding the Constitution. They will be given pension if we come into power at the Centre and in the state," Chaudhary told reporters on Friday.

READ | Akhilesh Yadav Accuses UP CM Yogi Adityanath Of Injustice On Muslims To "save His Chair"

"Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants should not be deported to their country," the SP leader exclaimed. Chaudhary accused the BJP of inciting violence during protests against the CAA in UP and demanded a probe into the incidents of violence.

"Violence was unleashed by RSS and BJP people during anti-CAA protests. We demand an inquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court," he said.

Ram Govind Chaudhary said that the Samajwadi Party considers CAA, NRC and NPR as a blemish on the Constitution that seeks to snatch citizen's rights and the party will never accept them.

On Tuesday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav led a cycle rally of party MLAs against the CAA, NRC, NPR from the SP headquarters to state Assembly.

READ | NPR, NRC Is Against Poor, Minorities: Akhilesh

Ram Yadav's scathing attack on UP government

Earlier, Ram Govind Chaudhary had launched a scathing attack on the UP government on Wednesday alleging that democracy has been strangled in the state as the UP government has adopted British ways to suppress people wanting an end to "misgovernance".

"The rule of law and democracy has ended in the state. People want freedom from misgovernance and the government is adopting the British ways to suppress those seeking that freedom. The satyagrahis are shot at and punishment has been fixed without any judicial process," the senior SP leader had said.

At least 19 people have been killed in violent protests that erupted in several parts of Uttar Pradesh against the CAA and NRC.

READ | Democracy Throttled In UP, Govt Adopted British Ways To Suppress People: SP Leader

READ | Akhilesh Should Stay In Pak To Understand Atrocities Being Faced By Hindus: UP BJP Chief

(With inputs from ANI)

