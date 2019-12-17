Anti-CAA Protests: Assam DGP Reveals Congress Workers Booked Over Violence

Subsequent to the unrest over the amended Citizenship Act, 2019 in Assam, the state DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanto revealed that during the probe into the violence some of the Congress workers have been booked as well. In a big statement, the Assam DGP refrained from naming people, however, he revealed that Congress workers have been booked.

The Assam DGP said that the conspirators will not be named as yet because the probe is still ongoing. However, stated that the Police have acquired all the evidence to further analyse. When questioned if there were any FIRs filed against Congress party leaders, in response the Assam DGP said, "Maybe, yes."

He said, "They are all conspirators, you know. I won't name them right now because investigation is on. But then, you have people from political parties, you have people from organisations, you have just sheer miscreants and like you know different kinds. I won't say they're one single lot. We have arrested the whole lot of them and we will arrest many more. We have got interesting video footage. We have got very good evidence. We will analyse them."

Assam unrest

The curfew imposed in Guwahati on December 11 in the wake of protests against the citizenship law was lifted on Tuesday, officials said. Shops and business establishments were open in the city, and buses, cars, and two-wheelers were plying. The decision to lift the curfew in Guwahati was taken at a law and order review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday. "It has been decided to lift the curfew completely in Guwahati from 6 am tomorrow," an official statement had said.

However, the statement did not mention anything about resumption of mobile internet services. In Dibrugarh, the curfew has been relaxed for 14 hours from 6 am on Tuesday, they said. Assam witnessed violent protests with three rail stations, a post office, a bank, a bus terminus, shops, dozens of vehicles and many other public properties being set ablaze or damaged by the protesters. Five persons had lost their lives since Wednesday.

