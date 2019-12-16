CAA Protests: Bus Driver Alleges That Protestors Set Bus On Fire

As protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the national capital gained more momentum, a bus was set on fire. The driver of the bus has stated that the protestors vandalized and set the bus on fire. Talking to Republic TV, the bus driver stated that he was stuck in a traffic jam when several protestors showed up with sticks, stones and lathis. Around 20-25 passengers were inside the bus. According to the driver, he asked the passengers to get down. Even so, one of the passengers sustained minor injuries.