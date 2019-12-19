Anti-CAA Protests: Flights Departure From Delhi Affected As Crew Get Stuck In Traffic

As the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) intensifies in the national capital, as many as 19 IndiGo flights were cancelled while others were delayed as crew members were stuck in a traffic jam at NH-8. Furthermore, three airlines - Vistara, Air India, and IndiGo have announced that their passengers, who are stuck in traffic due to anti-CAA protests at various parts of Delhi, will be adjusted in subsequent flights.

#6ETravelUpdate: We're offering free move for passengers travelling to/from Delhi today basis seat availability. Cancellations can be done at no extra charge. Please reach out to us at Twitter/FB or chat with us https://t.co/tBjQsmj0MT or call us at 01246173838 or 9910383838. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 19, 2019

#FlyAI: In view of the current heavy traffic congestion along the Gurugram-Delhi highway, resulting in inconvenience to passengers, Reissue/ No-Show/ Cancellation and Refund charges for all Domestic and International tickets for travel from Delhi on 19th DEC'19 shall be waived. — Air India (@airindiain) December 19, 2019

As the Delhi Police imposed traffic restrictions, the city continues to reel under heavy traffic jam. The police had already imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 that bars an assembly of more than four people around Red Fort.

Delhi Mobile services snapped, highways blocked

As per the order, services were suspended for locations including walled city areas of north and central districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffarbad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, and Bawana. Telecom service providers including Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio barred the services to comply with the order.

"In view of the prevailing law and order situation, it is hereby directed that communication of all types i.e. voice, SMS and internet, be halted from 0900 hours to 1300 hours in Cell IDs/BTS (base transceiver stations) covering the following areas for 19-12-2019," said the order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, New Delhi. Gurugram Police also confirmed that Delhi borders have been sealed at NH48, MG.

