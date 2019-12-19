The Debate
Anti-CAA Protests: Flights Departure From Delhi Affected As Crew Get Stuck In Traffic

General News

Flights from Delhi were affected as crew members were stuck in a traffic jam at NH-8 due to anti-CAA protests. Passengers have been given compensations

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
IndiGo

As the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) intensifies in the national capital, as many as 19 IndiGo flights were cancelled while others were delayed as crew members were stuck in a traffic jam at NH-8. Furthermore, three airlines - Vistara, Air India, and IndiGo have announced that their passengers, who are stuck in traffic due to anti-CAA protests at various parts of Delhi, will be adjusted in subsequent flights.

As the Delhi Police imposed traffic restrictions, the city continues to reel under heavy traffic jam. The police had already imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 that bars an assembly of more than four people around Red Fort.

READ: Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: Nation-wide Stir, Sec 144 imposed in Karnataka, UP, Delhi

READ: Delhi: Protest march by JNU students against CAA & NRC

Delhi Mobile services snapped, highways blocked

As per the order, services were suspended for locations including walled city areas of north and central districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffarbad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, and Bawana. Telecom service providers including Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio barred the services to comply with the order. 

"In view of the prevailing law and order situation, it is hereby directed that communication of all types i.e. voice, SMS and internet, be halted from 0900 hours to 1300 hours in Cell IDs/BTS (base transceiver stations) covering the following areas for 19-12-2019," said the order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, New Delhi. Gurugram Police also confirmed that Delhi borders have been sealed at NH48, MG.

READ: West Bengal: Congress protest against CAA & NCR in Siliguri

READ:  Anti-CAA protests: Gates of Rajiv Chowk, 19 metro stations closed

Published:
COMMENT
