CAA Protests: Administration Appoints Officials To Ascertain Damages In Lucknow

The Lucknow administration has assigned four Additional District Magistrates to prepare a stock of damages incurred during the anti-CAA protests and oversee its reimbursement. The city witnessed great damage to public and private property when protests escalated to vandalism and arson, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

An order issued by the District Magistrate (DM) Lucknow, Abhishek Prakash, on Saturday, said that the administration has appointed the Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) in East, West and Transgomti region of Lucknow to oversee the claims of damages in their area and to settle them swiftly. The ADM has been asked to carry out the same tasks in the rural area. They also have to ensure that necessary actions have taken place as per their findings.

Police action to curb violence

Earlier on Sunday, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said that six people coming from West Bengal's Malda had been booked for violence in Lucknow. "We have arrested six persons who hail from Malda in West Bengal. They were arrested from the spot of violence in Lucknow," Naithani told the reporters. He said that so far around 220 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

"We are analyzing the footage of the violence, photographs in the media and will arrest more people who were involved in the violence," he added.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also directed the police to look for those who were spreading rumours and misleading people regarding the Act and causing violence. On Friday, December 20, clashes broke out between the police and protesters in several districts of Uttar Pradesh namely --Lucknow, Bahraich, Bareilly, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Gorakhpur, Sambhal etc.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians who faced religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

(With inputs from ANI)