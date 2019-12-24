CAA Protests: Yogi Adityanath Govt Begins Outreach With Muslim Leaders In Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has begun an outreach program with Muslim clerics and leaders over the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). During his meeting with the leaders of the Muslim community, the Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma asserted that CAA was not violating the right of the Muslim community. On Sunday, he had claimed that Opposition parties were misleader and provoking Muslims against CAA.

On Tuesday, Dinesh Sharma said, "Uttar Pradesh should be peaceful. No matter what happens, it's always the poor at loss. Uttar Pradesh is known for its unity, especially our Lucknow is very well-known. False propaganda being spread on social media is not good. The act is not violating the rights of Muslims. Some people are misusing the law."

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had on Sunday said that authorities suspect the role of PFI and Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) in the violence during the anti-CAA protests in the state which claimed 18 lives and left hundreds of people, including many policemen, injured.

Uttar Pradesh violence

15 people including an 8-year-old have reportedly lost their lives amid violent protests against the CAA in the state. Clashes broke out in various parts of Uttar Pradesh including--Meerut, Lucknow, Aligarh, Rampur, Kanpur. The government suspended internet services in some areas and even imposed Section 144 of CrPc to curb the agitation. As per reports, as many as 5,400 people have been taken under custody to date.

Over 50 shops in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar were sealed after CM Yogi Adityanath openly swore to take "revenge" from the protesters. "They have been captured in video and CCTV footage. We will take "badla (revenge)," the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said. However, there is no law to seal and auction properties of those guilty over damage to public property through violence.

The Chief Minister’s office also added, “The Prime Minister has already stated clearly that the citizenship law is not against any caste, creed, religion but it guarantees protection to every citizen of India. Even then, this kind of violent demonstration is like denying the law of India. Yogi Adityanath has also appealed to all the people not to get into any deception and cooperate with the government in maintaining peace. The Chief Minister said that no one can be allowed to take the law into the hands of violence and violence.”

