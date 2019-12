Amid the growing protest over CAA, Dr Rahat Abrar, the spokesperson of Aligarh Muslim University informed that the situation in the campus is under control. He further claimed that only 7 of those detained by the Police during the protest were the students of AMU. This statement came as soon as three advocates released a list of 21 students and two AMU employees who they said were either missing or had been detained without the varsity authorities being informed.