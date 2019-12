More than 65 shops in Muzaffarnagar have been sealed by the State administration on December 22 after the violent protest. The move has come after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's stern warning to the violent protestors who continue to damage the public property in the State while protesting against CAA. UP SDM Amit Kumar said that the shopkeepers are asked to hand over the CCTV footage to the police, so as to catch the real culprit behind the ruckus.