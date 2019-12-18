Saamna Attacks BJP In Its Editorial; Criticises BJP On CAA, Jamia Violence And More

Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece, Saamna published an editorial on Wednesday, December 18, targeting BJP over the issues related to Jamia violence, Veer Savarkar and Citizenship (Amendment) Act. They also questioned the Centre over not taking appropriate measures to control the situation of unrest in the country. The editorial also asserted that the horoscope of opponents is in the hands of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Saamna on Jamia violence

Sena mouthpiece in their editorial targeted BJP over Jamia violence and claimed that they condemn the police action in the varsity. They accused the police of initiating violence in the campus and termed it as “inhuman and illegal”. Reiterating CM Uddhav Thackeray’s claim from Tuesday the editorial read, “Police action in Delhi is inhuman and illegal. The British did nothing different in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. In the context of the Sikh massacre of 1949, is the BJP now left with anything to say?”

Saamna’s jibe on BJP over Savarkar and CAA

Saamna took a dig at BJP and asked them to focus on the outrage related to CAA rather than “shedding crocodile tears on Veer Savarkar”. The editorial read, “There has been a ruckus on the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the country, during which the BJP has raised the issue of insulting Veer Savarkar. Veer Savarkar was the head of the revolutionaries. The only question is that the BJP has been in power at the Center for the past five and a half years. Who stopped him from honoring Veer Savarkar by giving him 'Bharat Ratna'? “

“The second thing is that the revolving 'import' congregation, calling Savarkar 'stigma' and 'apologist', is sitting on a BJP bench in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. What will you do with them? Your Savarkar love has been exposed as you are roaming around showing your BJP member with a rose flower in the coat even after the individual insulted Savarkar. You are pretending in Maharashtra and pretending in the country. Instead of shedding crocodile tears over Savarkar, why did the country burn on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, you should first answer this to the public”.

Saamna questions Opposition over corruption

Targeting the Opposition in Maharashtra, the Saamna editorial also questioned the previous government over the Shiva memorial. The piece read, “The earlier government in Maharashtra has created a mountain of problems. A case of corruption has come to light in the Shiva memorial of the Arabian Sea. There are many such cases. In order to divert people's attention from those issues, if the opposing party is talking nonsense, then these things will be overwhelming to them. Opposing parties should have a positive attitude”.

