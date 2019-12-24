CAA Violence: Mohsin Raza Blames "organizations", Says They Are Misleading Muslims

Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohsin Raza on Tuesday, December 24, spoke to Republic TV over the violence in Uttar Pradesh during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He said, "There are some organizations who are trying to create a disturbing environment in the country. Be it any issue like Triple Talaq, Ayodhya, 370. There have been some organizations in our country who have been declared as terrorist organizations. And their people have become active now."

Speaking about the CAA, Raza said, "PM has said that CAA is not against the Muslims in the country. The bill is providing citizenship. The people who are opposing it and creating violence are the ones who are linked with the terrorist organizations. While the other people are from Congress. The videos are showing that organizations are becoming active again. They should be ashamed. They are misleading Muslims for their selfishness."

Videos accessed by Republic TV

Republic TV on Tuesday accessed visuals of miscreants creating violence during CAA protests in UP. The videos emerging from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and Karnataka's Mangaluru brought to light a deliberate attempt to incite violence amid the nation-wide uproar against the amended Citizenship Bill. The visuals indicate of a pre-planned attack by miscreants. In visuals emerging from both the cities, ruled by the BJP government, show masked men destroying CCTVs, blocking roads and going on a rampage to destroy property. Further, people could be seen bringing sacks of stones to allegedly attack the security police officials in Kanpur. In Kanpur's Yateem Khana area, the video from December 21 projected rioters destroying public property. On December 21, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested 12 people and detained 15 others for allegedly fanning violence.

Clashes in UP over CAA

Amid clashes between the police and the protesters in Uttar Pradesh, around 15 people including an 8-year-old have reportedly lost their lives. Clashes broke out in various parts of Uttar Pradesh including--Meerut, Lucknow, Aligarh, Rampur, Kanpur. The government suspended internet services in some areas and even imposed Section 144 of CrPc to curb the agitation. As per reports, as many as 5,400 people have been taken under custody. Further, over 50 shops in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar were sealed after CM Yogi Adityanath openly swore to take "revenge" from the protesters. In a bid to curb the violence in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 19, had said that strict action would be taken against those who indulge in violence and damage the properties. He said that the State government will seize the property of those indulge in the violence and damage.

