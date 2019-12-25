The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'CAA Was Mahatma Gandhi's Dream,' Claims Goa CM While Addressing Pro-CAA Rally

General News

Amid the nationwide protests against the CAA, Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the newly amended Citizenship law was a dream of Mahatma Gandhi

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Goa

Amid the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the newly amended Citizenship law was a dream of Mahatma Gandhi. He added that the law, which was passed by Parliament earlier this month, would be passed in the State legislative assembly soon. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took this historic decision on CAA. If you look at it, this was a dream of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi," Sawant said in his speech at a pro-CAA rally organised in his hometown of Sanquelim on Wednesday.

'Muslims should not be afraid' 

The Chief Minister also said, that there was a misinformation campaign being carried out across the country, as well as in Goa about the CAA, alleging that the law was anti-Muslim. "A misinformation campaign is being carried out across the country to scare the minorities. The CAA is not to scrap anyone's citizenship. Muslims should not be afraid," Sawant also said.

Pro-CAA rally in Mumbai 

In a similar pro-CAA rally, BJP workers in Mumbai came out on the streets on Wednesday. They appealed to the people to dismiss any rumours regarding the Act. Speaking to ANI, Rajeshri Palane, Mumbai BJP Secretary said, "We have come on the streets not as BJP workers but as patriots against those who are creating violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act. These people are spreading rumours and instigating others including Muslims against the Act. The Act will not take away the rights of any citizen instead it will only strengthen the nation,"

READ | Goa: Centre's letter on Mahadayi project: 'No damage to Goa's claim,' says CM

READ | CAA: Goa CM Pramod Sawant informs MLAs about Centre's White paper

Protests have erupted in several parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, over the Act, which grants citizenship to the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

READ | Goa: Folks gather in churches, celebrate Christmas with great Joy

READ | Goa: Oppn calls out CM Sawant as MoEF gives a nod to Kalasa-Banduri project again

(With agency inputs)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NETZENS DECLARE MSD AS FAV CAP'N
PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO VAJPAYEE
GVL NARASIMHA RAO SLAMS OWAISI
BOLLYWOOD WISHES A MERRY CHRISTMAS
'NRC BEING SMUGGLED INTO NPR'
WB GUV AND MAMATA BANERJEE TUSSLE