'CAA Was Mahatma Gandhi's Dream,' Claims Goa CM While Addressing Pro-CAA Rally

Amid the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the newly amended Citizenship law was a dream of Mahatma Gandhi. He added that the law, which was passed by Parliament earlier this month, would be passed in the State legislative assembly soon. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took this historic decision on CAA. If you look at it, this was a dream of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi," Sawant said in his speech at a pro-CAA rally organised in his hometown of Sanquelim on Wednesday.

Great to see the overwhelming response in favour of Citizenship Amendment Act, in Sankhali today. People of Goa are firmly with PM Modi on #CAA, and will not be misled by fake propaganda of opponents.#CAAJanJagaran pic.twitter.com/PtsLk37LP4 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) December 25, 2019

'Muslims should not be afraid'

The Chief Minister also said, that there was a misinformation campaign being carried out across the country, as well as in Goa about the CAA, alleging that the law was anti-Muslim. "A misinformation campaign is being carried out across the country to scare the minorities. The CAA is not to scrap anyone's citizenship. Muslims should not be afraid," Sawant also said.

Pro-CAA rally in Mumbai

In a similar pro-CAA rally, BJP workers in Mumbai came out on the streets on Wednesday. They appealed to the people to dismiss any rumours regarding the Act. Speaking to ANI, Rajeshri Palane, Mumbai BJP Secretary said, "We have come on the streets not as BJP workers but as patriots against those who are creating violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act. These people are spreading rumours and instigating others including Muslims against the Act. The Act will not take away the rights of any citizen instead it will only strengthen the nation,"

Protests have erupted in several parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, over the Act, which grants citizenship to the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

