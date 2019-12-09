CAB Decoded: What's The Furore Over The Citizenship Amendment Bill About?

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was tabled and debated in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The CAB seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014. However, there is a swirling political controversy around the bill, with the Opposition calling it discriminatory and those for it dismissing the claims as 'fearmongering'. The debate also assumes another dimension in the north-east, which has witnessed significant polemics over the NRC over the last year.

