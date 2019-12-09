The Debate
CAB Decoded: What's The Furore Over The Citizenship Amendment Bill About?

General News

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was tabled and debated in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Watch Republic TV's Shivani Gupta explain its finer points

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was tabled and debated in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The CAB seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014. However, there is a swirling political controversy around the bill, with the Opposition calling it discriminatory and those for it dismissing the claims as 'fearmongering'. The debate also assumes another dimension in the north-east, which has witnessed significant polemics over the NRC over the last year.

Watch in the video above, Republic TV's Shivani Gupta explains and demystifies certain key aspects of the Citizenship Amendment bill.

