Cab Driver Mercilessly Thrashed At Mumbai Airport By Pvt Security Personnel; Video Emerges

A cab driver was mercilessly thrashed by a mob of security officials at the Mumbai airport, video of which now has been released. According to Mumbai Police, who confirmed the credibility of the video, the driver was beaten up by private security personnel over a parking-related issue. The Police revealed that six people involved in the altercation have been arrested based on the driver's complaint.

Security officials gang up on lone driver, WATCH

#WATCH | Cab driver thrashed at Mumbai airport over parking by private security personnel deployed at the airport. 6 people arrested on the basis of the statement by the cab driver: Mumbai Police



(Video confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/dWkULFbwsV April 1, 2023

In the infuriating video, the lone cab driver can be seen being hounded by 6-7 people in uniform. They were initially seen arguing with the driver following which one of the security person slapped the former, meeting with a response. What followed was a barrage of punches and kicks which brought the driver to his knees. The brawl seems to have ended after some people standing nearby intervened and pulled the cab driver out of the crowd.