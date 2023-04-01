Last Updated:

Cab Driver Mercilessly Thrashed At Mumbai Airport By Pvt Security Personnel; Video Emerges

The cab driver was beaten up by private security personnel over a parking-related issue according to Mumbai Police, who confirmed the credibility of the video.

Harsh Vardhan
Cab driver thrashed at Mumbai airport

A cab driver was thrashed by private security personnel at Mumbai airport (Image: ANI)


A cab driver was mercilessly thrashed by a mob of security officials at the Mumbai airport, video of which now has been released. According to Mumbai Police, who confirmed the credibility of the video, the driver was beaten up by private security personnel over a parking-related issue. The Police revealed that six people involved in the altercation have been arrested based on the driver's complaint. 

Security officials gang up on lone driver, WATCH

In the infuriating video, the lone cab driver can be seen being hounded by 6-7 people in uniform. They were initially seen arguing with the driver following which one of the security person slapped the former, meeting with a response. What followed was a barrage of punches and kicks which brought the driver to his knees. The brawl seems to have ended after some people standing nearby intervened and pulled the cab driver out of the crowd. 

