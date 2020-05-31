Punjab: Cab Drivers Stage Protest In Ludhiana; Demand Loan, Road Tax Waiver

The taxi union members in Ludhiana gathered in protest at Jagraon bridge on Saturday, demanding that the Punjab government waive off taxes for the lockdown period.

Jaswant Singh Dhillon, Taxi Union president, said the members have gathered to demand a waiver in taxes and insurance. They further demanded that loans are waived off for a year and their vehicles are given curfew pass.

"Whenever our cabs are out, we have to undergo a quarantine period of at least 14 days. We ask the government if our drivers are in quarantine, then from where do we get a substitute for them." Gurdeep Singh Gosha, Youth Akali Dal president, Ludhiana, said. "We have already warned the government that a situation may arise when cab drivers take to the streets. These people are starving."

READ | Migrants Protest In Punjab Over 'cancelled Train'

READ | Migrant Workers From Bihar Take Out Protest March In Ludhiana

Lockdown extended in Punjab

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced a 4-week extension of the lockdown in Punjab, till June 30, with more relaxations, subject to the guidelines of the central government. This comes after the Centre on Saturday, announced nationwide lockdown in containment zones till June 30. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the country amid the lockdown will be done in phases.

READ | Punjab Reports 2 More Deaths Due To COVID-19, 36 Fresh Cases

The Chief Minister announced his decision through a video conference with health experts, along with top officials and Cabinet Ministers Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Balbir Singh Sidhu, and Tript Singh Bajwa after an on-ground assessment of the COVID situation.

Highlighting the need to continue to exercise extreme caution, he hailed the citizens for following all health norms to help the state government in controlling the pandemic spread to a great extent. However, he asserted that the extension of the lockdown in Punjab would be conditional to strict adherence to COVID safety protocols, including physical distancing and the wearing of masks.

READ | West Bengal: Dairy Farmers In Asansol Stage Protest As They Incur Losses During Lockdown

(With inputs from ANI)