CAB Sends A Wrong Message: Zeenat Shaukat Ali

Islamic Scholar Zeenat Shaukat Ali stated that the Citizenship Amendment Bill is putting a "wrong message" to the country and to other countries. Speaking about the inclusiveness of the Indian constitution, Zeenat said, "Our constitution is very inclusive of all religions, and the bill excludes one particular religion. This violates the constitution." She said that her opinion remains against the CAB as well as NRC. "Writers, thinkers, even judges share the same view," the leader added, while suggesting that the bill should be relooked into, making it acceptable to all communities.