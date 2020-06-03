Cabinet Approves Reforms In Essential Commodities Act; Farmers Free From APMC Constraints

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced important decisions taken by the Union Cabinet pertaining to agriculture and other sectors. According to him, the longstanding demands of farmers had been fulfilled. First, he stated that the amendment had been made in the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, to ensure that the farmers get a good price on many commodities.

Items such as food grains, oil, dal, pulses, potato have been removed from the purview of this Act. He also added that the Union government would introduce an ordinance to free the farmers from the constraints of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee whereby the farmers would be able to sell their produce anywhere. These measures had been announced earlier as a part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat economic package.

Prakash Javadekar stated, "Historic decisions have been taken regarding agriculture. Today, the 50-year-old demands of the farmers are getting fulfilled. Reforms have been done in the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. There are some provisions of the law which impose restrictions on the farmers when the prices increase. The dangling sword of the Essential Commodities Act halted investment. Neither did the storage increase nor did investment come. Due to the amendment, the farmers will get a good price. Items such as food grains, oil, dal, pulses, potato have been removed from the purview of this Act."

He added, "Farmers have been freed from the constraints of the Agriculture Producer Marketing Committee. They will be able to sell their produce anywhere. We are moving ahead with One Nation One Market. We are promulgating an ordinance."

Renaming of Kolkata Port

Javadekar also mentioned that the Union Cabinet had approved the setting up of an Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) & Project Development Cells (PDCs) in Ministries/Departments for attracting investments in India. The Union Cabinet also gave the green signal for establishing the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy under the AYUSH ministry. Moreover, the I&B Minister declared that the Kolkata Port shall be renamed after Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Watch the full press conference regarding the Union Cabinet's decisions here:

