Cabinet Approves Bill To Protect Women's Reproductive Right, Irani Hails It As 'historic'

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation Bill 2020 intended to protect women's reproductive rights. Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani hailed the bill as 'historic' and said that the Bill aimed for the welfare of women in the country as it proposes law to establish a national registry.

Elaborating on the legal framework after the Cabinet passed the bill, Irani informed that a national board and the state board will be set up to help implement the legal framework. Furthermore, she added that a central database of clinics and banks will also be established and that those indulging in embryo sale and trafficking can be fined and even put behind bars as stated in the bill.

'Men walk shoulder to shoulder with women'

Meanwhile, the Union Minister for the Ministry of Women and Child Development also said that she was proud of not only women but also men who have shown high morals by approving Medical termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill 2020. While addressing the media after the Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday Irani labelled the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) as one of the most important bills in modern India that will help empower women up to great extent.

The Union Minister added that she was really proud that men in India walk shoulder to shoulder with women in approving such a bill. Irani also said that the Bill is ahead of its time as India is one of the few countries that has brought changes in the Bill which will work in favour of women.

Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment)

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks to extend the termination of pregnancy period from 20 weeks to 24 weeks, making it easier for women to safely and legally terminate an unwanted pregnancy. Currently, women seeking to terminate the pregnancy beyond 20 weeks have to face the cumbersome legal recourse which denies the reproductive rights of women.

