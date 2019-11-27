Tirupati: Cabinet Approves Land For Construction Of Ceremonial Lounge At Tirupati Airport

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved the allotment of 1800 sqm land for development of a ceremonial lounge at the Tirupati Airport which sees an influx of devotees throughout the year. This land belonged to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and was handed over to the Andhra Pradesh Education And Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC) for the construction of the ceremonial lounge at the airport. Tirupati is known for its temples including the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple which is notable for being the world's richest Vaishnavite temple of Lord Venkateswara.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given the land to APEWIDC for a period of 15 years at a nominal rate of a license fee of Re 1 per annum," a press release said.

Tirupati scraps VIP Darshan

Earlier this year, the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD) decided to scrap Darshan for L1 category of VIPs, that constitute officials like judges, bureaucrats and high-cadre political group and L2 category, those consisting of TTD employees, their family members and lower-level of officials and government representatives. Not just that, the TTD has also requested the VVIPs to visit the temple for ‘Darshan’ only once a year.The move is expected to bring relief to thousands of devotees, who throng the temple throughout the year. The decision was in the wake of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, appointing his uncle and senior YSRCP leader YV Subba Reddy as the Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD) Board.

Tirupati in Hinduism is seen as the abode of Lord Shri Venkateswara and hence is frequently visited by pilgrims. The construction of a ceremonial lounge at the airport will offer better amenities to the visitors, as well as VVIPs and VIPs who visit the state. The Ceremonial Lounge will be maintained by APEWIDC. Recently Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde also offered prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara near Tirupati after assuming office as 47th Chief Justice of India.

(With Agency Inputs)