Cabinet Approves MoC Between Health Ministry And Gates Foundation To Improve Health Sector

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet gave its ex-post-facto approval on the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between Union Health Ministry and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) to improve the healthcare system in the country. The MoC talks about improving facilities in areas like maternal, neonatal and child morbidity and mortality, improving key nutrition outcomes, by improving the reach, coverage and quality of essential primary health, immunization and nutrition services. The memorandum will also focus on the quality of family planning methods and to reach out to younger women.

Another area of focus will be to reduce the burden of infectious diseases such as TB, Visceral Leishmaniasis (VL), Lymphatic Filariasis (LF)] while on the other hand, it will plan to strengthen health systems, including budget utilization, management, skills of human resources for health, digital health, strengthening supply chains and monitoring systems.

The cabinet has also decided that a Program Action Committee (PAC) will be set up to further elaborate the details of cooperation and to oversee the implementation of this MoC.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan meets Bill Gates

The Health Ministry had signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) back in November. The MoC was signed after a meeting between Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in New Delhi. According to reports, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation decided to extend their support to the Health Ministry to strengthen the primary health aspects like reducing maternal and child mortality, improving nutrition services and increasing the immunization reach. Further, the foundation will also put in efforts to increase access to family planning measures amongst younger women and reduce the burden of select infectious diseases, such as Tuberculosis, Visceral Leishmaniasis, Lymphatic Filariasis.

