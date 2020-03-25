Cabinet Approves MOU Between India And Germany To Enhance Railway Sector

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Germany which was signed between the two countries to extend technological cooperation in the railway sector. The MoU was signed between the Ministry of Railways and the DB Engineering and Consulting GMBH of Germany earlier this year in February.

On Wednesday, the cabinet chaired by PM Modi gave a nod to this agreement between the two countries.

Read: Railways Dedicated To Ensuring Essential Goods Reach Citizens: Piyush Goyal On Lockdown

The MOU extends cooperation between India and Germany in freight operations (including cross-border transport, automotive transport and logistics), passenger operations (including high-speed and cross-border traffic), infrastructure building and management (including dedicated freight corridors and development of passenger stations).

Read: Indian Railways Explains 'seriousness' Of Coronavirus Situation With An Analogy

The agreement would help the Indian Railways develop into a modern, competitive railway organization by improving its organizational structures along with providing IT solutions to undergo this railway reformation. It will also help the railways to streamline their operations, their marketing, and their sales along with strengthing its administrative process, predictive maintenance, private train operations and any other areas which may be mutually agreed in writing between the two sides.

Read: Railways To Release Full Salary To Lakhs Of Contractual Workers During Suspension Of Service

Railways transport essential goods amidst lockdown

Earlier in the day, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal assured the citizens that the 'lifeline of India', the Indian railways were working towards ensuring essential goods reach the citizens amidst the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Piyush Goyal showed how sacks of paddy were being loaded onto a freight train in Tamil Nadu ready to be transported across India. PM Modi on Tuesday night announced that the country would now go into a 21-day lockdown period in order to arrest the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

Read: COVID-19: Suspension Of Railway Services To Be Extended Till April 14

(With Agency Inputs)