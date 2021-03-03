Cabinet Approves MoU Between India, Fiji For Cooperation In The Field Of Agriculture

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Fiji for cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors has been approved, the government said on March 3. According to an official press release, the MoU was signed between the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare of India and the Ministry of Agriculture of Fiji. The Indian government informed that the latest pact will provide cooperation in various areas including the promotion of joint ventures between private sectors of both countries.

MoU to promote joint ventures

Further, the government said that it also provides for the exchange of research personnel, scientific experts, specialists and technical trainees; technology transfer; development of infrastructure for agriculture development; development of human resources through training of officers and farmers by conducting seminars and workshops.

Additionally, the pact will also promote joint ventures between private sectors of both countries, investment in marketing and value addition/downstream processing of agricultural commodities, capacity development in all areas of agriculture and direct trade of agriculture products through market access.

Moreover, under the MoU, a Joint Working Group (JWG) will be constituted to set down procedures and plan and recommend programs of cooperation towards achieving its aim through the Executing agencies of the two countries. The JWG will also hold its meeting alternately in India and Fiji once every two years. It is worth noting that this MoU will come into effect on the date of its signing and will remain in force for a period of five years.

(With inputs from ANI)

