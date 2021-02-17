Cabinet Approves Rs. 12,195 Cr PLI For Telecom Sector; Urges To 'Make In India' 

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday announced that it had approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Telecom and Networking Products with an outlay of Rs 12,195 Cr to boost telecom manufacturing in India. While addressing a press conference, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad highlighted the success of PLIs for mobile manufacturing, sharing how India had invited investment worth Rs 24,000 crore in the thick of the pandemic, generating employment and large-scale exports.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, we are trying to make India 'Atmanirbhar'. During this term, we have started Production Link Incentives (PLI). This was first started in the mobile sector. We announced mobile-linked PLI in April last year in the thick of the pandemic. Despite this, India and the world's top companies came and today 24,000 crore investment has come to India. One top company has given employment to 20,000 people. In the next 5 years, 40 billion dollars worth of mobile phones will be produced for export to the US, Japan, and other countries. Make in India export is bearing fruits," said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

RS Prasad urges telecom companies to 'Make in India'

Appealing to all telecom manufacturers to invest in production in India, the Union Minister stated "In India, in the telecom sector, about Rs 50,000 crore worth imports are happening. We wanted to incentivize them to Make in India. In the coming 5 years, we hope to have an incremental production of Rs 2.44 lakh crore and export worth Rs 1.95 crores along with direct and indirect employment to 40,000 people. We want to turn India into a superpower in electronic manufacturing."

"The attraction of foreign companies to India is because we have introduced an ease of doing business, because India is a big market and because our PM is respected across the world. Today we have made a telecom PLI, we hope it can become a vibrant manufacturer in that field as well. I want to appeal to all the telecom manufactures, come on India is waiting for you. We will provide you with all the help," he added.

