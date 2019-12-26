Cabinet Expansion & New BJP Chief Announcement Likely After Post-Jan 14 'Shubh Mahurat'

As per media reports, the first cabinet expansion in the Modi government's second term is being stalled due to the ongoing “inauspicious period”. Apart from that, the announcement of a new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president has been delayed owing to the same reason. Media sources suggest that these “inauspicious days” that started from December 14 are likely to end by January 14, 2020.

No Shubh Mahurat

Media sources claimed that the BJP believes in doing important work during auspicious time or Shubh Mahurat. The party was expected to announce a new President by December, however, due to the ongoing inauspicious time, the party may now announce the new development post-January 14. The organisational elections, on the other hand, have commenced within the party.

Likely posts to be allotted within the party

Sources have also revealed that Jagat Prakash Nadda is likely to be the President of the party for the next three years. He is now the working President since Amit Shah has assumed the post of Union Home Minister in the second term of the Modi government. As per BJP’s tradition, one person can hold only one post at a time.

The party’s constitution states that the President can only be elected after the organisational elections have taken place in at least 50% of the states. Cabinet expansion in Modi 2.0 government has also not taken place after they came into power for the second time on May 30, 2019.

In the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah registered a landslide victory bagging 303 seats in out of the 542 Parliamentary seats. Its alliance partner NDA won 352 seats while the Congress won just 52 seats and the SP-BSP alliance won 15 seats (BSP won 10, SP won 5). This victory led to the second term of the BJP government in India.

