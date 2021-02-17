Cabinet Gives Nod To Juvenile Justice Law Amendments, Increasing Role Of DMs & ADMs

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Monday said that the Union Cabinet has accepted the proposal to bring amendments in the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act 2015. Now, along with Additional District Magistrate (ADM), District Magistrate (DM) will also monitor the work of agencies implementing the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act in each district. Irani said that with the amendment, the child protection unit of the districts will work under DMs, who can independently evaluate Child Welfare Committee, Special Juvenile Police Unit. The DM will conduct a capacity check and background check of a child care institute after which they will be recommended for registration.

Thankful to PM @narendramodi Ji & Cabinet for approving the proposal to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 which will now reinforce oversight and convergence at District level as well as modify scope of the Act to protect vulnerable children. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 17, 2021

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, while addressing the press conference, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted the proposal to bring amendments in the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act 2015. Now, District Magistrate (DMs) along with the Additional District Magistrate (ADMs) will monitor the functions of the agencies implementing the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act in every district. DMs can independently evaluate the Child Welfare Committee, Specialised Juvenile Police Unit. DMs will check capacity and background of a Child Care Institute, after which they will be recommended for registration."

Settlement of the case will be expedited

This amendment involves authorizing the District Magistrate as well as the Additional District Magistrate to issue Adoption Orders under Section 61 of the JJ Act so that cases can be dealt with expeditiously and accountability increased. District magistrates have been further empowered under the Act to ensure its smooth implementation, as well as coordinated efforts in favour of children in crises. Defining the eligibility criteria for the appointment of CWC members and classifying previously undefined offenses as serious offenses are some other aspects of the proposal. Many difficulties faced in the implementation of various provisions of the Act have also been resolved.

Cabinet approves PLI scheme

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday announced that it had approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Telecom and Networking Products with an outlay of Rs 12,195 Cr to boost telecom manufacturing in India. Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad highlighted the success of PLIs for mobile manufacturing, sharing how India had invited investment worth Rs 24,000 crore in the thick of the pandemic, generating employment and large-scale exports.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, we are trying to make India 'Atmanirbhar'. During this term, we have started Production Link Incentives (PLI). This was first started in the mobile sector. We announced mobile-linked PLI in April last year in the thick of the pandemic. Despite this, India and the world's top companies came and today 24,000 crore investment has come to India. One top company has given employment to 20,000 people. In the next 5 years, 40 billion dollars worth of mobile phones will be produced for export to the US, Japan, and other countries. Make in India export is bearing fruits," he said.

